Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 5% Can Spot the Chameleon Hidden Among Parrots In Picture Within 9 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain of a chameleon can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a chameleon is hiding among the parrots in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 5% Can Spot the Chameleon Hidden Among the Parrots in the Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

How Many Single Numbers Can You Spot Inside the Human Face Picture in 7 secs?

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this optical illusion, you can see parrots of different colours. However, a chameleon is hiding among the parrots in the picture. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the chameleon inside the picture by asking “Find the chameleon among the parrots”.

Can You Spot the Mouse Hidden Among Mushrooms in the Picture within 15 Secs?

It has been claimed that only 5% of people can find the hidden chameleon in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Only 1% Can Spot the Hidden Dice Among Buttons in the Picture within 9 seconds!

Did You Spot the Hidden Chameleon in 9 Seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden chameleon, then we are here to help. If you look carefully at the bottom-right side of the image, you will see a turquoise chameleon hiding between the parrots. This optical illusion could reveal just how good your eyesight is.

Only 3% Can Find a Hidden Bunny Inside a Girl’s Bedroom in the Picture within 7 seconds!

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden chameleon inside the picture:

Image Source: Bright Side

Only 2% Can Spot the Butterfly Hidden Inside Grandpa's Living Room Picture in 7 secs!

So, the chameleon is hiding between blue and orange parrots. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the chameleon hidden in the image.

Can You Spot a Penguin Hidden Among the Pandas in the Picture within 7 Secs?

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the chameleon hidden inside this optical illusion image?

Only 1% Can Spot Hidden Ice Cream Inside the Family’s Picnic Picture in 11 secs!