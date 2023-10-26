Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a Genius Can Spot Hidden Umbrella Inside Forest Camping Picture in 15 Secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a deeply fascinating, mind-bending, and shape-shifting image of an object or people or a drawing that challenges our way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusions like physiological, physical, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how your brain perceives things. An average human brain can see things or images differently forming separate perceptions from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in an image where an umbrella is hidden somewhere in the forest inside the camping picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only a Genius Can Spot the Hidden Umbrella Inside the Forest Camping Picture

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been created as a brain teaser for both children as well as adults. In this optical illusion, three kids are camping in the forest. Inside the forest, you can see two girls and a boy with their backpacks. There are birds, an owl, and squirrels on the trees.

There is a reindeer, hedgehog, and raccoon in the forest. The girl is looking out for the umbrella in her bag. It has been claimed that only a genius can find the hidden umbrella in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did You Spot the Hidden Umbrella in 15 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden umbrella inside the forest where the kids are roaming. In case you are stuck with the image and are not able to find the umbrella, try to look at the tree on the bottom right side of the picture. Were you able to spot the umbrella in the illusion or was the umbrella too well hidden?

Image Source: Bright Side

The Umbrella is behind the tree on the right side. It has been claimed that people with good observation skills and above-average intelligence levels can spot the hidden umbrella in this optical illusion. The image has left thousands of adults confused as it is quite tricky to find the hidden umbrella. Many research studies have shown that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, were you able to spot the umbrella hidden inside the forest optical illusion?

