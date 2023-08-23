Optical illusions are visual trickery. There are hundreds of optical illusions going viral on the internet that are a fun test to reveal your IQ. Whether the challenge is to find a hidden object or hidden animal, optical illusions are always fun to solve and test your intelligence.

Our brains are constantly trying to make sense of the world around us. When we look at an object, our brains use a variety of information to determine its size, shape, and distance. Sometimes, there is a gap in the information we receive, in which case, our brain tries to fill the gaps which can lead to optical illusions.

There are different types of optical illusions. Cognitive illusions involve the way our brains interpret visual information. Colour illusions involve seeing colours that are not actually there. Motion illusions involve seeing objects or scenes moving when they are actually not moving.

Optical illusions can be fun and entertaining. They can also be used to help us understand how our brains work. So, ready for another optical illusion challenge?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can You Find The Dog In This Living Room Within 10 Seconds?

Here, we have a picture of a living room where we see a man anxiously looking for his dog. Do you see a dog in this living room? It is hidden somewhere in the room.

Viewers who tried to solve this optical illusion test said it is a bit difficult to spot the dog easily.

There is so much to look at in this image. There are sofas, a table, plants, a fireplace, a shelf with so many decor items, a floor lamp, etc. If the room had been minimalistic, it would have been a bit easier to spot the dog, isn’t it?

But, we know you love hard optical illusions, so here it is.

You have to beat the challenge to find the dog hiding in this optical illusion image within 10 seconds.

Try to look for patterns that may resemble a dog. Look for his ears or face or ears, etc.

Ready for the challenge to begin? You have 10 seconds to spot the hidden dog!

If you are unable to solve the optical illusion, you can check the answer below when time runs out.

Hidden Animals Optical Illusions Answers

Amazing! If you were able to spot the dog in this image. However, if you are still wondering where is the dog in the picture, we have shared the answer below.

