Puzzles To Test Your IQ: Only 2.5% of geniuses in the world can solve a simple picture puzzle like this one within 2 seconds. Can you beat the record of these puzzle masters and find the fault in this train image? What is wrong here?

Picture puzzles can train your brain to function at its best. You can strengthen your brain muscles and increase your speed at spotting problems when faced with a challenge in real-life situations.

Even though, these puzzles look easy, many people cannot spot the error. Can you beat the record time of 2 seconds to tell what’s wrong with this train image?

Test Your IQ: Can You Tell What Is Wrong With This Train Image In 2 Seconds?

Here, we can see an image of a train. The train is carrying goods so we can see it is a freight train. The wagon attached to the engine is filled with what looks like coal or stones. Looks like a simple drawing of a cargo train.

But claims tell that there is one mistake in this picture. Your challenge is to tell what’s wrong with the picture.

This puzzle will require you to use logical reasoning and observation skills. Concentrate and try to find out where is the mistake.

Are you one of those people who love such puzzle challenges in their free time?

Then you must give this puzzle a try. Find the fault puzzles are the best to see how sharp is your brain.

Your 2 seconds challenge starts now!

If you are unable to solve the puzzle, you can check the answer below when time runs out.

Find The Fault Puzzles Answers

Amazing! If you could tell what’s wrong with the picture. However, if you are still looking for the error in this picture, we have shared the answer below. All the wheels of the engine are not connected.

