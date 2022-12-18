Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 7% can spot Pink Flower hidden inside Dining Area in 5 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. In a normal brain, a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a Pink Flower is hiding somewhere inside the Dining Area in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 7% can spot Pink Flower hidden inside Dining Area

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this illusion, we can see a Dining Area area, and somewhere inside it, there is a Pink Flower hiding. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the Pink Flower hidden inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 7% of people can find the hidden fish in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden Pink Flower in 5 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Pink Flower, then we are here to help you. If you look at the image carefully, you will see a dining area where a round table with chairs has been kept. On the table, there is a fruit bowl kept at the center. There is a lamp hanging above the table. This optical illusion of a Dining Area could reveal just how good your eyesight is.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden Pink Flower inside Dining Area in the image given below:

The Pink Flower is hiding inside the fruit bowl which has been kept on the round table. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Pink Flower hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Pink Flower hidden inside this optical illusion image?

