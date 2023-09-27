Optical illusions are images that trick the eye and brain into seeing something that is not actually there or seeing something incorrectly. They can be caused by a variety of factors, including colour, contrast, lighting, and perspective.

People who are good at solving optical illusions are typically good at paying attention to detail, thinking critically, and problem-solving. They may also have a good spatial awareness and understanding of geometry. Are you good at solving optical illusions? Let us see!

Only Highly Intelligent Can Spot The Dolphin Within 7 Seconds!

Are you ready to test your intelligence? Look at the image below and see if you can find the dolphin within 7 seconds.

If you can find the dolphin within 7 seconds, congratulations! You are highly intelligent. If it takes you longer than 7 seconds, don't worry. You can still be intelligent, but you may need to practice your observation skills.

This optical illusion is considered to be very difficult, and only a small percentage of people are able to solve it within 7 seconds.

Hint: The dolphin is hidden in plain sight, but it is camouflaged by the other objects in the image. To find the dolphin, you need to carefully examine the image and look for anything that looks out of place.

Your challenge starts now! You have 7 seconds.

Good Luck!

Congratulations if you spotted the dolphin. For those who did not find it, scroll down for the answer.

Hidden Animals Optical Illusions Answers

If you could not find the dolphin in the image, do not worry. We have revealed where the dolphin is hidden in the image. Check the optical illusion answer below.

