Optical illusions are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

In ancient times, people alluded to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or evil spirits. Later, scientists discovered that our brains play tricks on us and it all happens because of different perceptions.

Optical illusion pictures are often created using simple shapes such as triangles, circles, squares, rectangles, etc. These shapes are then arranged in various ways to create the illusion.

The goal is to see what isn't really there or hiding in plain sight. Are you ready for a tough challenge that will blow your mind?

Let’s go!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You are a Genius if you can Spot the Mouse Hiding among the Squirrels in 5 Seconds!

Look closely at the optical illusion image below.

Source: Dudolf

Dudolf, a cartoonist from Hungary, made this optical illusion puzzle that is bound to leave you confused. You can see a number of similar-looking squirrels in this optical illusion picture puzzle. The challenge is to try and find the mouse hiding among these squirrels in 5 seconds.

The time limit is 5 seconds. Your time starts now!

All the best!

Hurry up, guys.

Did you spot the mouse?

If not, then allow us to give you a hint.

Optical illusion hint: Try looking around the top of the picture.

Now, did you find the mouse?

The clock’s ticking.

3… 2… and 1

Time’s up.

Some of you may have found the mouse by now. However, there are also a few people who might be unable to find it hiding in this image.

Scroll down to see the hiding mouse.

Optical Illusion Solution

In this optical illusion IQ test, you had to find the mouse among the squirrels in 5 seconds. In case you were unable to find the mouse, fret not. Here is the solution to this optical illusion puzzle.

Source: Dudolf

We hope you liked this optical illusion challenge.

Optical illusions are visual phenomena that trick the brain into perceiving something differently than it actually is. These illusions can take many forms, from simple patterns that appear to move or change shape, to more complex images that seem to defy the laws of physics. They can be both intriguing and confounding, making them a popular subject of study for scientists and a fun puzzle for people of all ages to enjoy.

