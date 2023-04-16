Optical Illusion IQ Test: You have hawk eyes if you can spot the hidden daisy in the picnic spread in 11 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

In ancient times, people alluded to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or evil spirits. Later, scientists discovered that our brains play tricks on us and it all happens because of different perceptions.

Optical illusion pictures are often created using simple shapes such as triangles, circles, squares, rectangles, etc. These shapes are then arranged in various ways to create the illusion.

The goal is to see what isn't really there or hiding in plain sight. Are you ready for a tough challenge that will blow your mind?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion IQ Test- Spot the hidden daisy in 11 seconds

Source: The Sun

In this optical illusion, you have to find a hidden daisy. The pretty daisy is hidden somewhere in this picnic spread.

The challenge is to spot the flower in 11 seconds or less, or else it will stay hidden forever. Get ready. The challenge is about to begin.

All the best.

Did you spot the hidden flower yet?

If not, then allow us to provide you with a significant hint.

Optical Illusion Hint: The daisy is somewhere near the burgers in this picnic spread. We hope that with the help of this hint, you will be able to spot the hidden flower in the given time.

Now, did you spot the hidden daisy?

If your answer to the above question is yes, then congratulations! You have helped us a tonne.

If your answer is no, then fret not, the solution to this optical illusion is given right below.

Optical Illusion Solution

Source: The Sun

We hope you had fun attempting to solve this optical illusion puzzle.

