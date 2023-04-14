Optical Illusion: 97% of people have failed to spot the coconut among the animals in 12 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion: The most significant organ in our body is the brain. We are living today because of that. For this reason, scientists have been researching human brains for a very long period. But we are unable to understand how our brain functions in its strange ways. One of the most difficult and enjoyable mental challenges is solving optical illusions.

When we experience an optical illusion, our brain modifies reality to match what we want to see. This is why optical illusion puzzles are the most fun and entertaining ways to test your brain and observation skills.

And today, we have an exciting optical illusion test ready for you to challenge your gears.

Are you ready for it?

Let’s begin.

Optical Illusion- Spot the coconut in 12 seconds

Source: YouTube

There is a coconut hidden among the cow and chickens in this optical illusion picture. It is said that 97% of people have failed to find the coconut in the given timeframe.

Let’s test if you can!

Since this is a test, you only have 12 seconds to spot the hidden object.

This is a test of your visual perception.

Are you up for it?

We hope you are, because your time starts now.

All the best!

The solution to this new optical illusion test is provided at the end of this article. However, we would like to ask you to refrain from scrolling straight to the answer. Try to solve this puzzle by yourself first.

Did you spot the coconut?

If not, then let us help you.

Optical illusion test: The coconut is brown is color and can be seen near the cow.

The clock’s ticking!

The countdown is going to begin anytime soon.

Hurry up and find the hidden object.

3

2

And 1.

Time’s up!

Were you able to spot the hidden coconut in 12 seconds?

If you were, congratulations. You have a really sharp pair of eyes.

Scroll down to see the solution to this optical illusion test.

Optical Illusion Solution

In this optical illusion test, you had to spot the coconut hidden among the animals within 12 seconds. If you were unable to solve this optical illusion test, then fret not, here is the solution.

We hope that you had fun solving this optical illusion problem with us. You can also try your hand at these:

