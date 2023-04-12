Optical Illusion Challenge: Only highly observant people can spot the pigeons in the swamp within 9 seconds!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: The most significant organ in our body is the brain. We are living today because of that. For this reason, scientists have been researching human brains for a very long period. But we are unable to understand how our brain functions in its strange ways. One of the most difficult and enjoyable mental challenges is solving optical illusions.

When we experience an optical illusion, our brain modifies reality to match what we want to see. This is why optical illusion puzzles are the most fun and entertaining ways to test your brain and observation skills.

And today, we have an exciting optical illusion test ready for you to challenge your gears.

Are you ready for it?

Let’s begin.

Optical Illusion- Spot the pigeons in the swamp within 9 seconds!

Source: Facebook

You can see a swamp in this optical illusion. If you don’t know what it is, then allow us to help you. Google defines a swamp as “any low-lying, uncultivated ground where water collects.”

There are pigeons hidden in this swamp, and the challenge for you is to try and spot them all before the timer runs out.

Since this is a challenge, you will have limited time to solve it. We are giving you 9 seconds to spot all pigeons.

Are you up for the challenge?

Let’s hope you are because your time starts now.

All the best!

Did you spot the pigeons yet?

If you have not, then allow us to give you a small hint.

Optical illusion hint: the pigeons can be found at the bottom right of the image.

We hope that with the help of this hint, you will be able to solve this optical illusion test with ease and within the given timeframe.

Hurry up.

The clock’s ticking and the countdown will begin anytime soon.

Observe the image carefully, and you will spot the hidden animal.

3

2

And 1.

Time’s up!

Were you able to spot all the pigeons in this optical illusion test in 9 seconds?

If you were, then congratulations. You are a keen observer.

Scroll down to see the solution to this optical illusion.

Optical Illusion Solution

In this optical illusion challenge, you had to find pigeons hidden in the swamp in 9 seconds. Here is the solution to this test:

We hope that you had fun solving this optical illusion problem with us. You can also try your hand at these: Only true nature lovers can spot the hidden cheetah among rocks in 8 seconds!

Only the most attentive observer can spot the owl in the woods in 9 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion: What You See First Reveals Your Personality

How Good Is Your Eyesight? Test Yourself by Spotting the Frog in the Lagoon in 8 Seconds!