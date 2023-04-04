Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only the most attentive observer can spot the owl in the woods in 9 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: The most significant organ in our body is the brain. We are living today because of that. For this reason, scientists have been researching human brains for a very long period. But we are unable to understand how our brain functions in its strange ways. One of the most difficult and enjoyable mental challenges is solving optical illusions.

When we experience an optical illusion, our brain modifies reality to match what we want to see. This is why optical illusion puzzles are the most fun and entertaining ways to test your brain and observation skills.

And today, we have an exciting optical illusion test ready for you to challenge your gears.

Are you ready for it?

Let’s begin.

Optical Illusion - Spot the owl in the woods in 9 seconds

Source: Birding Beijing

There is an owl in the woods. Can you spot it? We believe you can, which is why we have brought this optical illusion test to you.

The test is for you to try and spot the owl in the given time. Since this is a test, you have only 9 seconds to spot the owl.

Get ready, for the challenge is about to begin.

Go and get your glasses and lenses, because your time starts now.

All the best!

Did you spot the owl?

If not, then allow us to give you a small hint.

Optical illusion hint: the owl is hiding in the centre of the image.

Let’s hope that with the help of this hint, you will be able to solve this optical illusion test with ease.

Hurry up.

The clock’s ticking.

Time’s running out.

The countdown will begin soon.

3

2

And 1

Time’s up!

Were you able to solve this hidden owl's optical illusion?

If you were, then congratulations! You have great eyesight and attention to detail. Scroll down to see the solution to this optical illusion test.

Optical Illusion Solution

In this optical illusion, you had to spot the owl hidden in the woods in 9 seconds. If you were unable to spot the owl, then fret not; look right below to see its solution.

We hope that you had fun solving this optical illusion problem with us.

