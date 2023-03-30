Optical Illusion Challenge: How Good Is Your Eyesight? Test Yourself by Spotting the Frog in the Lagoon in 8 Seconds!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there or trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

In ancient times, people alluded to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or evil spirits. Later, scientists discovered that our brains play tricks on us and it all happens because of different perceptions.

Optical illusion pictures are often created using simple shapes such as triangles, circles, squares, rectangles, etc. These shapes are then arranged in various ways to create the illusion.

The goal is to see what isn't really there or hiding in plain sight. Are you ready for a tough challenge that will blow your mind?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Spot the frog in the lagoon in 8 seconds

Source: Reddit user moss-n-choss

There is a frog hidden in this optical illusion. Can you find it?

Yes?

Amazing! But, before you scroll any further, let us tell you that this is a challenge. You have to find the frog hidden in the lagoon in only 8 seconds. If you can find the hidden animal in lesser than the stipulated time, then that is even more amazing.

So, are you ready?

Get ready.

The challenge will begin shortly.

And your time starts now.

All the best!

The solution to this optical illusion is given below. However, it is asked of you to not scroll straight to the answer without solving the challenge by yourself first. If you cheat, then you will not be able to test your eyesight and observation skills.

Did you find the hidden frog yet?

If not, then let us give a small but important hint.

Optical illusion hint: The frog is sitting somewhere at the center of the image.

Now, we hope that with the help of this hint, you will be able to solve this optical illusion puzzle quite easily.

Have you found the frog now?

If your answer is yes then congratulations, you have great eyesight. Scroll down to see the solution to this brain teaser.

Optical Illusion Solution

In this optical illusion test, you had to find the frog hidden in the lagoon in 8 seconds or less. If you were not able to spot the hidden frog then scroll down to see the solution to this puzzle.

If you look closer, you will notice the silhouette of the hidden frog.

Hope you had fun solving this optical illusion with us. You can also try:

Can You Spot the Goldfish Hidden Among the Clownfish in 10 Seconds?

Can You Spot The Sneaky Tortoise In The Ocean In 9 Seconds?

You Have The Sharpest Eyes If You Can Spot The Seedless Watermelon In 8 Seconds!