Optical Illusion IQ Test: You Have The Sharpest Eyes If You Can Spot The Seedless Watermelon In 8 Seconds!

Optical Illusion Challenge: Optical illusions are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there or trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

In ancient times, people alluded to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or evil spirits. Later, scientists discovered that our brains play tricks on us and it all happens because of different perceptions.

Optical illusion pictures are often created using simple shapes such as triangles, circles, squares, rectangles, etc. These shapes are then arranged in various ways to create the illusion.

The goal is to see what isn't really there or hiding in plain sight. Are you ready for a tough challenge that will blow your mind?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Spot the seedless watermelon in 8 seconds

Source: Dancewear Central

In this optical illusion, you can see that there are a number of watermelon slices. All of the watermelon slices have seeds in them; all except one.

The test for you is to try and find the seedless watermelon in the given time. For this optical illusion, you have 8 seconds.

Get ready. The test is about to begin.

And your time starts now.

All the best!

Did you spot the seedless watermelon yet?

If not, then let us give you a clue.

Optical illusion clue: The seedless watermelon slice is somewhere on the bottom right of the image.

With this significant clue, we expect you to spot the hidden object in the given time.

Did you spot the seedless watermelon yet?

If your answer to the question is yes, then congratulations, you have the sharpest pair of eyes.

Scroll down to see the solution to this optical illusion IQ test.

Optical Illusion Solution

In this optical illusion, you had to find the seedless watermelon slice in 8 seconds. If you were unable to pass this test in the given time, do not worry, the solution to this optical illusion test is given below.

Source: Dancewear Central

