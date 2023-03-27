Optical Illusion Challenge: Only Keen Observers Can Find The Doves Hidden In This Garden Within 10 Seconds! Can You?

Optical Illusion Challenge: Optical illusions are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

In ancient times, people alluded to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or evil spirits. Later, scientists discovered that our brains play tricks on us and it all happens because of different perceptions.

Optical illusion pictures are often created using simple shapes such as triangles, circles, squares, rectangles, etc. These shapes are then arranged in various ways to create the illusion.

The goal is to see what isn't really there or hiding in plain sight. Are you ready for a tough challenge that will blow your mind?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion Challenge- Find the hidden doves in 10 seconds

Source: r/FindTheSniper

This optical illusion challenge was posted on the internet by Reddit user @FindTheSniper. In this optical illusion challenge, you can see the picture of a small garden. You can see several potted plants in the garden as well as shrubs. Apart from the plants, adorable birds are hidden in this garden.

To be specific, there are doves hidden in this optical illusion. The challenge for you is to find them in the given time.

You have 10 seconds to find the doves hidden in the garden.

Your time starts now.

All the best!

Did you spot the hidden doves?

If your answer to the question is no, then allow us to give you a hint.

Optical illusion hint: There are 2 doves in this image and they are sitting side by side atop the plants.

Now, with the above hint, we expect you to find the hidden birds with ease.

The clock’s ticking. Hurry up.

The countdown is about to begin.

3…

2…

And 1

Time’s up, everyone.

Were you able to find the hidden doves in 10 seconds?

If you were able to solve this optical illusion in the given time, then congratulations, you are a keen observer.

Scroll down to see the solution to this optical illusion challenge.

Optical Illusion Solution

We hope that you found this optical illusion to be sufficiently difficult. You can visit Jagran Josh for an hourly dose of knowledge and fun if you want to have more fun solving these while also sharpening your focus and observational abilities.

