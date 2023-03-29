Optical Illusion Challenge: Can You Spot the Goldfish Hidden Among the Clownfish in 10 Seconds? Test Your Eyesight!

Optical Illusion Challenge: Optical illusions are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there or trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

In ancient times, people alluded to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or evil spirits. Later, scientists discovered that our brains play tricks on us and it all happens because of different perceptions.

Optical illusion pictures are often created using simple shapes such as triangles, circles, squares, rectangles, etc. These shapes are then arranged in various ways to create the illusion.

The goal is to see what isn't really there or hiding in plain sight. Are you ready for a tough challenge that will blow your mind?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion Challenge: Spot the goldfish hidden among the clownfish in 10 seconds

Source: Dudolf.com

In this optical illusion, you can see that there is a school of clownfish. Among the clownfish is hidden a sneaky goldfish.

The test is to try and find the goldfish in the given time. You have to find the hidden animal in 10 seconds or less.

If you are able to pass this optical illusion test in the given time, then you have great eyesight and observation skills.

Did you spot the goldfish yet?

If your answer to the above question is no, then allow us to give you a hint.

Optical illusion hint: The goldfish is hiding on the right side of the optical illusion image.

We hope that you can spot the goldfish with ease now with the help of this hint.

Have you found the hidden goldfish yet?

If yes, then congratulations. You are definitely a keen observer.

Scroll down to see the solution to this optical illusion IQ test.

Optical Illusion Solution

In this optical illusion, you had to find the goldfish hidden among the clownfish in 10 seconds. If you were unable to pass this test in the given time, do not worry, the solution to this optical illusion test is given below.

Source: Dudolf.com

