Optical Illusion: Our brain is the most important organ in our body. It is the reason we are alive. This is why researchers have been studying our brains for a long time. Yet, we cannot discern the mysterious ways our brain works. Optical illusions are one of the most challenging and fun ways to test your brain.

When we see an optical illusion, our brain changes our perception and changes the reality to what we wish to see. This is why there are optical illusions that can reveal a lot about who you are depending on what you see first.

Are you ready to test yourself?

Optical Illusion: What You See First Reveals A Lot About Your Personality

Look at the picture below.

There is no right or wrong answer in this optical illusion. So do not worry about seeing the wrong thing first.

Shall we?

Image credit: Bright side

What did you see first?

A tree? Or Two faces staring at each other?

Optical Illusion Answers

If your answer is a tree, then:

You are a person who treasures your privacy.

Sometimes you just need to be by yourself.

You enjoy being alone in nature as well as being with your close friends and relatives.

You are sensitive and diplomatic.

You don't want to hurt other people's feelings.

If you saw two faces staring at each other first, then:

At the core, you're a romantic.

The people in your life are important to you.

Love and understanding mean a lot to you.

Even the most stressed and anxious individuals can become calmer thanks to your natural analytical talents.

Additionally, you have a positive and cheerful personality.

As stated before, there is no correct or incorrect answer to this. We are humans, and we have many similarities, but we are also vastly different from each other. Each of us is unique and special in our own ways. We sincerely hope that you enjoyed this little test to test your brain.

However, if you did not like the answer you got for this test, please do not worry. Take the answers with a pinch of salt. This is not a hundred per cent accurate test of your personality. The answer you receive might be the polar opposite of who you really are in real life.

A word of advice, do not take these personality tests too seriously. Challenge your brain and have fun with these optical illusions.

