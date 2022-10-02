Optical Illusion: Can You Find the Second Man in 5 Seconds?

Optical Illusion: The magical world of optical illusions has many admirers. Netizens love their share of optical illusion puzzles. Optical illusions provide a healthy dose of entertainment.

Scientists also use optical illusions to study the functioning of the human brain. Studies have suggested that optical illusions can help enhance our observation skills by sharpening our brains and eyes.

Fascinating, isn’t it?

Like to try a quick challenge now?

Great.

Let’s start.

Optical Illusion: Only a Few People can Find the Hidden Ring in 13 Seconds. Can You?

Optical Illusion - Spot the Second Man in 5 Seconds

Take a look at the image below

Source: Carolyn Roper

This image by Carolyn Roper shows us a beautiful resort scene where we can see a couple enjoying their meal.

Going by the looks of the couple this one seems like a resort in a tropical climate, like the Caribbean.

The challenge for you today is to find the second man in this picture and you have to do it in 5 Seconds to successfully complete the challenge.

Did you spot the second man?

The magic of optical illusions is that it tricks our mind and eyes. It makes us believe that what we see is real.

Did You know:

Body art is a form of painting that makes models appear to be blended with the environment in such a way that it is almost impossible to distinguish them.

Now, are you able to spot the second man?

The purpose of this optical illusion challenge is to find the hidden man in this picture. It will require excellent observation skills and situational awareness to identify the second man.

The second man is right there in the picture, only it has blended in such a way that it is difficult to spot at first.

Time’s up.

We hope some of you were able to spot the second man.

Those who couldn’t find the hidden second man can scroll below for the solution.