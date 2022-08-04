Optical Illusion: What You See First Reveals Your Hidden Desires in Love

Optical Illusion Personality Test: Optical illusions provide deep insight into the human mind. The way we perceive different images reveals how our brain functions. In this optical illusion personality test, we will help you understand your hidden desires in love.

Love is one of the most discussed emotions of humans, and we have different preferences when it comes to choosing whom to love.

Few people are lucky enough to understand what they want clearly, but most of us are confused regarding what we seek in love or what kind of love we want.

In such cases, specially designed optical illusions help us identify hidden desires.

Optical Illusion - What Are Your Hidden Desires in Love?

Take a look at the optical illusion picture below.

Pic Credit: Oleg Shupliak

This painting is done by famous Ukrainian artist Oleg Shupliak who specialises in creating optical illusion paintings that help us identify various facets of our life. In this painting, there are four different elements.

The element you first notice reveals a lot about your hidden desires in love.

Ready to know?

Let’s dive in.

Look at the picture shared above and mentally note what you saw first.

The four elements in the picture are a couple and a masked woman.

Now, let us decode each element and its interpretation for you.

Optical Illusion - Your Hidden Desires in Love Analysis

A Couple

According to Your Tango, if you spotted a couple first, then your hidden desires in love are all about safety and security. You are more likely to seek a relationship with someone who can provide safety and security.

Although you prefer staying single, the thrill of companionship attracts you.

You should remember that safety and security come with time, and you have to be patient to get those.

A Masked Woman

If you spotted a masked woman first, you are one of those who like to be chased in love.

You like the thrill that comes with such a situation. The time before the relationship becomes official is what most excites you. You like to give in but not before making your partner chase you like crazy.

A Boatman

Those who spotted the boatman first mean that your hidden desires are to find someone who can liberate you from yourself. You are too much afraid to face the struggles and insecurities of life.

You should understand that only you can overcome your fears and insecurities.

A Boat

Some of you might have spotted the boat; first, your hidden desire is to seek love from unknown places. You are scared to get into relationships with unknown people, but you seek such relationships only as it excites you.

It provides you with a sense of adventure. A piece of suggestion for you will be to learn to see the depth in your other half.

