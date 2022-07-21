Optical Illusion Personality Test: Animal you see first tells if you are an Introvert or Extrovert

Optical Illusion for Personality Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or a drawing or a picture that has different appearances and can be perceived differently. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions sometimes are also helpful in testing our personalities. Many optical illusion images can reveal hidden aspects of our personality and behaviors based on what we see. One such fine illustration can be seen in a wild optical illusion shared by the Bright Side.

Do Optical Illusions really help in assessing your IQ Level?

Animal you see first in this Wild Optical Illusion tells a lot about your personality type

The above image is an optical illusion that was shared by the YouTube channel Bright Side in a video to test our personality. This optical illusion image has the faces of two zebras and a lion hidden between horizontal bumpy lines.

Color you see first in this Optical Illusion tells what kind of Genius you are

The faces that you can see in this optical illusion are:

Two Zebras Roaming A lion with a full mane

Can you spot an old woman or a young girl hidden in this Century Old Optical Illusion?

Which animal did you see first in this Optical Illusion?

The first image that you spotted in this optical illusion can reveal if you like to socialize and how calm you are as a person. Some people might spot two zebras roaming in the drawing and some might immediately identify a lion's head with a full mane.

What you see first reveals if you are left-brained or right-brained

1. TWO ZEBRAS - Extrovert

If you saw two zebras in this optical illusion, then it means you’re an extrovert. You enjoy socializing with people and being in the company of others. This also means that you love a good natty and look forward to chatting with people. As per the Bright Side video, "You love talking and enjoy being surrounded by people. Making new acquaintances is your hobby. You don't like boring routines."

Did you spot Rotating Snakes or Spinning Discs in this Optical Illusion

2. A LION - Introvert

If the first image you spotted in this optical illusion is a lion’s face with a rugged mane, then it means you’re an introvert and a calmer person. Rather than surrounding yourself with loads of people, you prefer to invest in a select few. As per the Bright Side video, "You prefer a calmer lifestyle. You'd rather spend some quality time with your few trusted friends and your family”. This also means being indoors is what delights you. Your favorite activities are spending time with your loved ones or bingeing on your favorite shows.

Check A 900-Year-Old Optical Illusion revealing your Personality Traits

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, what animal did you see first in this optical illusion?

Test your IQ by Spotting all 7 People & a Cat in this Optical Illusion