Only the top 1% can spot 8 rabbits hiding from the hunter in 13 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

In ancient times, people alluded to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or evil spirits. Later, scientists discovered that our brains play tricks on us and it all happens because of different perceptions.

Optical illusion pictures are often created using simple shapes such as triangles, circles, squares, rectangles, etc. These shapes are then arranged in various ways to create the illusion.

The goal is to see what isn't really there or hiding in plain sight. Are you ready for a tough challenge that will blow your mind?

Let’s go!

Test your observational skills by finding the dog in the underwater picture in 8 seconds.

Spot 8 rabbits!

Look closely at the optical illusion image below.

Source: Playbuzz

You can see a man standing in the backyard of a hut in this optical illusion image. The man seems to be looking for something in the backyard. We will tell you what he is looking for. The man is a hunter and is out to hunt 8 small, adorable rabbits, who are hiding from him.

Your goal is to try and find the rabbits in the image in 13 seconds or less. Your time starts now!

All the best!

Hurry up, guys.

Did you spot the rabbits?

If not, then allow us to give you a hint.

Optical illusion hint: Try looking around the left side of the image.

Now, did you find the rabbits?

The clock’s ticking.

3… 2… and 1

Time’s up.

Some of you may have found the rabbits by now. However, there are also a few people who might be unable to find them hiding in this image.

Scroll down to see the solution to this optical puzzle.

Optical Illusion Solution

Here are the 8 hidden rabbits:

Source: Plabuzz

Amazing, isn’t it? We hope you liked this optical illusion challenge.

