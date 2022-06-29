Optical Illusion: Can you spot all 12 black dots at once in this image? 

Optical Illusion: In the optical illusion test today, we are challenging the viewers to spot the black dots in the given optical illusion image. This optical illusion picture is a brainteaser at its best. This would not say anything about your personality but churns your brain to its maximum. Not one person on this earth who has taken the test spotted all 12 black dots in a go. Why don't you give it a try? Maybe you are a person with special powers.

The test has been running through the wires since 2000.

It was first published in the academic journal Perception by Jacques Ninio and Kent A. Stevens. The test became viral just after it was shared by Professor Kitaoka on Facebook and the game designer Will Kerslake posted it again on Twitter.

You must take a look at the picture below.

How many black dots could you see?

“I can see 1 dot only, how can they be 12?”, commented one user on Twitter.

Another said,” I can see 4 in one go, but 12 is impossible.”

We bet, that only the person with the capabilities of X-Men can see all 12 at one time.

The highest number any person has claimed to reached to date is 5. How many did you spot? Tell us through the comment box.

Check the image again and count the dots visible to you.

Why doe this Optical Illusion happen?

The effect due to which this optical illusion is taking place is called the human peripheral vision. As you can see the test and understand that the dots you see directly are visible to you easily but as you look down and focus on another, the one you were looking for disappears.

Humans do not have good peripheral vision. Our vision is directed and focused. This is the reason for this optical illusion. You can only see what is in front of you. You will not be able to see what is happening on your side till you shift your neck a little towards that way.

See the image once again above and you will realise this.

