Optical Illusion Visual Challenge: Can You Spot The Flamingo Among Flowers In 7 Seconds?

This optical illusion challenges viewers to spot a flamingo among flowers but only 1% of highly creative and artistic people can see it. This optical illusion visual challenge aims to test your critical thinking skills and ability to spot patterns in intricate images.

What is an optical illusion?

An optical illusion is a visual deception that tricks the eye into seeing something that is not there or something that is perfectly camouflaged in the image. Optical illusions can also be used to test intelligence and creativity. Optical illusions can help to improve attention, concentration, and problem-solving skills, and train the brain to be more flexible and adaptable.

Only 1% With Creative Thinking Can Spot The Flamingo Hidden Among Flowers Within 7 Seconds!

We at Jagran Josh bring fascinating mind-boggling optical illusions with hidden animals to let our viewers challenge their intelligence, visual acuity, creativity, and brain power to concentrate in challenging situations.

Here we have another tricky optical illusion challenge that is definitely a head-scratcher. At first glance, the picture seems to be simply a painting of flowers. But claims tell if you look closely there is a flamingo hiding so well that only a tiny percentage of people could spot it.

Can you spot the flamingo in less than 7 seconds? Try looking at the picture carefully.

Your challenge starts now!

How fast can you find the flamingo in this optical illusion picture?

Congratulations if you found the flamingo before the time was up. For those who did not find it, scroll down for the answer.

Hidden Animals Optical Illusions Answers

If you could not find the flamingo in the image, do not worry. We have revealed where the flamingo is hidden in the image. Check the optical illusion answer below.