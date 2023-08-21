Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden bird in the leaves in 10 seconds?

For ages, optical illusions have interested and perplexed human minds by challenging our brains to see beyond what meets the sight. Optical illusion puzzles promise to extend the frontiers of your imagination, from mind-boggling visuals that play tricks on your vision to mesmerising patterns that defy logic. The purpose of these puzzles is to discover what is lurking right beneath your nose. These puzzles are an excellent method to develop your observation and attention to detail. So, are you prepared for the optical illusion puzzle we have prepared for you today? Let's get started.

Spot the bird in 10 seconds

Source: Bored Panda

In the above image, you can see a tree full of leaves. There is a bird hidden somewhere in the leaves. Can you spot it within the given time? As you already know, you have only 10 seconds to spot the bird. So set your timers and get started. Your time starts now. Best of luck.

The bird can only be found by people who have good observational skills. Let’s find out if are among them.

Remember you only have 10 seconds to solve this optical puzzle. So, do not waste even a single second of your time. Have you found the bird yet?

We believe that your seconds are about to come to an end. Uh oh, the countdown is beginning.

3

2

…1.

Your time’s up. Were you able to spot the bird in the leaves? If your answer is yes, then congratulations. If you were unable to solve this optical illusion, then scroll down to see the solution.

Optical Illusion Solution

You were asked to spot the bird in the leaves in this optical illusion puzzle. Here is it:

Source: Bored Panda

We hope that you liked this optical illusion puzzle.

