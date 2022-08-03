Optical Illusion: Can you spot the Hidden Cat within 17 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: This optical illusion image has a hidden cat. If you can spot the hidden cat within 17 seconds, you can call yourself the “Hawkeye”.

Let us tell you, very few could get it right. Are you one of those elite minds on the Internet? Take the challenge now.

Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Cat

All of us enjoy puzzles and challenges as it makes our brain work harder and also help us in proving our talent. There is a lot of craze among the netizens regarding optical illusions. Keeping that in mind, we have brought an optical illusion test for you.

Well then, this is one challenge you will love.

Are you ready for it?

Then, let’s get started.

In this optical illusion image, there is a hidden cat among the pile of woods, and you have to identify the cat within 17 seconds.

Can you spot the hidden cat?

No?

This one is one tough nut to crack, and only those with great attention to detail can spot the cat among the wood logs.

Some users could not find the hidden cat and have this to say.

One user wrote, “Not able to see the cat.”

Another user replied with a sad feeling, “ I am about to quit.”

While a third user wrote, “ I can only see wood”.

Let us help you with some subtle hints; please follow them to spot the cat.

Optical Illusion Test - Hints

Hint 1: The cat’s fur colour blends with the colour of wood

Hint 2: It is trying to cross from one log of wood to another.

Hurry, time is running out.

Have you spotted the cat yet?

Congratulations to those who have spotted the cat, all of you have exceptional sight and razor-sharp minds.

For those who didn’t, here is the biggest hint.

Try to focus your attention on the lower right corner of the image and see if you notice anything different there. We believe you will be able to spot the cat now.

If you haven’t been successful yet, do not get discouraged. It happens to the best of us.

Scroll below for the solution.

That was all from this optical illusion test. We hope you had a good time engaging with the image. Stay connected with us for more interesting optical illusion tests and informational articles.

