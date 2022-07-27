Marshmallow Test: Psychological Test to Improve Your Self-Control

Marshmallow Test: Marshmallow Test or Marshmallow Experiment is one of the most popular psychological studies conducted by Walter Mischel and Ebbe B. Ebbesen at Stanford University in the 1970s.

What is Marshmallow Experiment, and what were its key outcomes? How can it be used to improve your self-control? We will be answering all these questions. Read more to find out.

What is Marshmallow Test?

Marshmallow Test or Marshmallow Experiment is one of the most important psychological studies that became the foundation of developmental psychology.

It was conducted on children aged 4-6. The basic premise of the test was that the participants were asked to enter a private room and take their sea.

Once they were seated, the researcher placed a marshmallow in front of them; the child was offered one deal or reward based on one condition.

The deal was that if the child did not eat the marshmallow while the researcher was away, the researcher would reward them with a second marshmallow. If the child eats the marshmallow during the absence of researchers, they will not receive any other marshmallow.

The study results were published in 1972 and came to be known as Marshmallow Experiment.

It is also popularly known as Stanford Marshmallow Experiment.

The researchers concluded that children who could delay gratification had a great chance of succeeding later in life.

5 Key Outcomes of Marshmallow Test

The following are five key outcomes of the Marshmallow Test:

Higher Academic Scores: Kids who could resist the temptation of eating the marshmallow to get the reward of another marshmallow were found to have better academic records and scored high marks on SAT.

Low Levels of Substance Abuse: Kids who waited for the second marshmallow were found to have lesser instances of substance abuse.

Healthier Body Mass Index: The kids who exhibited delayed gratification had a healthier body mass index as they were able to resist the temptation to resist the urge to eat junk food.

Better Relationships: The ability to resist temptation and wait for the marshmallow to get a reward resulted in the individuals exhibiting maturity in their relationships, leading to happier relationships.

Better Response to Stress: The kids also displayed a better ability to cope with stress later in life as grownups. This ensured success in their careers and relationships as a whole.

Importance of Self Control

Self-control is crucial for success in life. Here are some real-life examples to help you understand it better.

Resisting the temptation to eat junk food and opting for healthier alternatives will help lead a healthy life. Self-control in eating meals slowly instead of finishing meals faster will help in better digestion and avoid complications related to stomach later in life. Instead of watching TV, phone or spending time on social media, exercising your self-control by doing productive activities will help you achieve success in life.

