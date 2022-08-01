Optical Illusion: Can you spot the Hidden Deer within 9 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: There is a hidden deer in today’s optical illusion image. Can you spot the hidden deer within 9 seconds? Only 3% could do that. Want to be among the best? Then attempt it now.

Optical Illusion: Find the hidden deer in the image below

In our tests, we observed that only 3% of the people could spot the deer within 9 seconds. Are you one of those brightest people on the planet? Go ahead and attempt the test to find out.

Here is the optical illusion image wherein lies a hidden deer waiting to be spotted by brilliant minds like you. Go ahead and spot the hidden deer within 9 seconds.

In this picture, we can see a pile of rocks on the slope of a mountain (Source: YouTube channel Million Glitters). Today’s challenge is to identify a hidden deer in this rock pile. You have 9 seconds to complete the challenge.

It will be a good brainteaser and help you improve your observation skills.

The best pair of eyes could spot the hidden deer within 9 seconds.

Can you spot the deer?

No?

Let us help you with some hints.

Optical Illusion Test - Hints

Hint 1: The deer is standing on the rocks

Hint 2: It is reflecting its shadow in the image.

Was that enough for you to spot the hidden deer in this optical illusion image?

If not, take a closer look at the picture from top to bottom using the hints above and focus.

We believe you have spotted the deer by now.

Great news, you have excellent observation skills and are among the top 3% of brilliant minds.

We believe some of you might not be able to spot the deer till now.

For those, here is the biggest hint of all.

The deer is standing beneath a rock.

You have spotted the deer now, haven’t you?

No?

Look at the picture below for the solution.

Well, that was all from this optical illusion test; we believe all of you had a great time attempting this test. For more such optical illusions, stay connected with us.

