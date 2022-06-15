Optical Illusion: Spot the two same Emojis in this picture in 11 seconds

Spot the same Emojis: It is believed that emojis are a unique approach to modern languages. These digital icons attract most people and edge out the need for words. They are usually used in casual messages between friends, in promotional marketing materials, or even in home decor. People understood them no matter what language they spoke.

Try this challenge and spot the two same emojis in this image in 11 seconds. So, give it a go.

Optical Illusion: Can you spot the owl hiding in this image in less than 30 seconds?

This picture features different emojis that are all around the same theme, but only two are exactly the same. Did you spot it?

This challenge is slightly tricky as all the emojis look similar. Isn't it? There are emojis of a bicycle, a car, a scooter, a bicycle, and so on in the image.

Did you spot the two same emojis? Look carefully at the picture.

The challenge to spot the two same emojis was posted online by MoreAliA on YouTube. People who struggled to complete the challenge have different answers.

Some said, "Perhaps it is a plane or a car?"

One person said, "It is a boat."

Another said that "there are no two identical emojis."

One said, "To find the same emojis at a particular time is difficult."

Some said, "It is interesting. We use emojis daily in our chats, but finding two of the same emoji is a challenge and we are liking it. "

Different people have different opinions. What is yours? Did you find it easy to spot the two same emojis or did you face difficulty? Do you want to look once again at the picture to spot the two same emojis?

Optical Illusion: Can you spot a second animal hidden in this image in 25 seconds?

Scroll down for a Hint

Hint: One emoji is in the second row from above, and another one is in the last row in the image.

So, now it is easier to spot the two same emojis in this image. Did you find it?

Finally, the answer is here, and emojis were revealed. Did you spot them in time? How much time did you take to spot them? Did you spot the boat?

Read, More

Optical Illusion: What you spot first tells how you come across to other people in this skull art?

Optical Illusion: Can you spot all the animals hidden in this image in less than 40 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Can you spot a cat in this picture in half a minute?