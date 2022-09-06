Optical Illusion Test: Can you spot the hidden snake within 11 seconds?

Optical Illusion Find Hidden Snake: Optical Illusions are meant for fun and engagement. It provides relief from the mundane way of life and provides entertainment for a brief period.

It helps to relax as well as acts as a stress buster. Your mind will be more active when you are engaging with an optical illusion. It will activate areas of your brain that perceives images.

You should remember that what you are seeing is true is not the case with optical illusions as these optical illusions play with our brains and make us believe what we are seeing is reality.

Apart from that, optical illusions help us focus and increase our observation skills.

Are you ready to engage with an optical illusion to test your level of observation skills now?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Snake in the Forest

Take a look at the image below.

Image Credit: BrainGames4K

A bright day in a forest and everything is looking picture-perfect. The trees are flowing in the forest breeze, birds are chirping and going about their daily routine.

Among all these a predator is hiding, planning to pounce on the prey that comes near its vicinity.

That predator is long and slithering along the tree branches. It is a snake that is waiting for prey while hiding in the cover of leaves.

You need to spot the hidden snake in 11 seconds.

Your time starts now.

Did you spot the snake?

We know it is difficult to spot the snake when it has cleverly blended itself with its surroundings.

But, a person with excellent observation skills will be able to spot the hidden snake within 11 seconds.

Have you spotted the snake?

We have already given you a very big hint by saying that the snake has blended with its surroundings, which means the snake is green in colour.

Now, it will be easier for you to spot the snake.

Hurry up, not much time left.

Spot the snake quickly.

The clock is ticking and a few seconds are left.

No success yet?

Alas.. time is up.

How many of you were able to spot the snake?

Congratulations to those who were able to spot the snake.

For those who couldn’t find the snake, scroll below for the solution.