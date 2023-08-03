Optical illusions, also referred to as visual illusions, are caused by the visual system when our perception of reality differs from actual reality.

Optical illusions are highly popular among netizens. These are mind-bending images that conceal a hidden object that is not visible to the naked eye at first glance, or the object is present before our eyes but we cannot see it due to the limitations of our visual system.

It is suggested that practising optical illusion challenges is helpful in improving attention span and visual skills.

Do you want to test how good your vision is?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find 2 Hidden Pandas in 5 Seconds

The image shared above shows a panda eating a bamboo shoot.

The panda is not alone; it has the company of two other pandas.

You need to find the other pandas in 5 seconds.

It will be an excellent test of your observation skills.

Your time starts now.

All the best!

Observe the image carefully, the pandas can be present anywhere.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Have you spotted the pandas?

Keep looking; you might find all of them in some time.

And…

Time’s up.

You can stop looking now.

Were you able to find the other two pandas?

If so, how quickly?

We believe most of our readers might have spotted the two pandas already.

Curious to know where they are?

Check out the solution below.

Find 2 Hidden Pandas in 5 Seconds: Solution

The two pandas can be spotted on the left and right sides of the big panda, respectively.

