Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object, or detecting the fault in the image.

Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.

If you are a fan of brain teaser challenges, then you’ll find this challenge super exciting.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the Hidden Word in 3 Seconds

In the image shared above, you can see jumbled letters.

The challenge for the readers is to determine the word hidden in these letters in 3 seconds.

This brain teaser will test the sharpness of your brain.

Can you find the hidden word in 3 seconds?

Your time starts now!

Look at the image carefully.

Only the most attentive minds can spot the hidden word quickly.

Have you identified the word?

Hurry up; time is running out.

And...

Time’s up.

Were you able to spot the hidden word?

Congratulations to those readers who have successfully identified the hidden word.

You have a sharp brain.

Those who couldn’t find the word can scroll below for the solution.

Find the Hidden Word in 3 Seconds: Solution

The hidden word is PACIFIC, which can be obtained by rearranging the letters.

If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.

Also, check out some more cool challenges in our recommended reading section below

Recommended Reading

Brain Teaser to Test Your Intelligence: Find the Edible Snack Bowl in 5 Seconds!

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the Odd Shape in 6 Seconds!

Spot 3 differences between the Man with the Phone pictures in 14 seconds!