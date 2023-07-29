Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the Odd Shape in 6 Seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests; their popularity is evident in their widespread use in pop culture.

There are three main types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Literal illusions occur when our brains misinterpret the physical properties of an object.

Physiological illusions are caused by the way our eyes and brains process light and colour.

Cognitive illusions occur when our brains make assumptions about what we are seeing, even when the evidence contradicts those assumptions.

According to research, regular practise of optical illusions can improve concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

So, if you want to see how sharp your vision is, take on this optical illusion challenge right now!

Brain Teaser for Geniuses: Find the Missing Number in 7 Seconds!

Optical Illusion - Find Odd Shape in 6 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts a grid of shapes

At first glance, all the shapes appear similar, but there is one among them that is different from the rest.

You need to observe the image carefully and spot the odd shape in 6 seconds.

The odd shape is present somewhere in the image. Keep your eyes open.

Have you spotted the odd shape?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Take another look at the image; you may be very close to spotting the odd shape.

And...

Time’s over.

Stop searching!

Most of you might have spotted the odd shape by now.

Congratulations! You have excellent observation skills.

Wondering where the odd shape is?

Check out the answer given below.

Find Odd Shape in 6 Seconds - Solution

The odd shape can be spotted in the extreme right corner of the image. While all other shapes have both eyes pointing upward, this one has one eye pointed downward.

That was fun, wasn’t it?

Before you leave, check out more challenges in the recommended reading section below.

Recommended Reading

Seek and Find: Find the Number 81 in 6 Seconds!

Spot 2 differences between the Toy Story pictures in 7 seconds!