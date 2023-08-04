Optical Illusion Vision Challenge: Find a Puppy in the Leaves in 7 Seconds!

Optical illusions, also referred to as visual illusions, are caused by the visual system when our perception of reality differs from actual reality.

Optical illusions are highly popular among netizens. These are mind-bending images that conceal a hidden object that is not visible to the naked eye at first glance, or the object is present before our eyes but we cannot see it due to the limitations of our visual system.

It is suggested that practising optical illusion challenges is helpful in improving attention span and visual skills.

If you are a fan of optical illusion challenges, then this one is going to get your grey cells up and running.

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find 2 Hidden Pandas in 5 Seconds!

Optical Illusion Vision Challenge: Find Puppy in Leaves in 7 Seconds

Source: Buzzfeed

In the image shared above, a fallen heap of leaves can be seen near the entrance of a house.

This kind of arrangement makes for a perfect hideout.

As seen from the title, there is a puppy hiding somewhere in the pile of leaves, and you have 7 seconds to spot it.

It will be a great way to test your observation skills.

Your time starts now.

All the best!

Observe the image carefully, the puppy is right there in front of you.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Have you spotted the puppy?

Keep looking, you might find it in some time.

And…

Time’s up.

You can stop searching now.

Were you able to find the puppy?

If so, how quickly?

We believe most of our readers have spotted the puppy.

Are you curious to find out where it is?

Hold on to your horses; the solution is shared below.

Check it out now!

Find a Puppy in the Leaves in 7 Seconds: Solution

The puppy can be spotted a little above the centre of the image, it has blended effortlessly with the leaves, making it harder to spot.

Before you leave, make sure to check out some other interesting challenges in our recommended reading section below.

Recommended Reading

Seek and Find Puzzle: Find the Real Woman Among Clones in 6 Seconds!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the Hidden Word in 3 Seconds!

Vintage Optical Illusion Challenge: Find the Astronomer in 7 Seconds!