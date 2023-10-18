Only the most attentive eyes can spot the different umbrella in the picture in 5 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

According to research, regular practise of optical illusions can improve concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

Are you ready to test how attentive your eyes are?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Different Umbrella in 5 Seconds

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, readers are presented with a grid of umbrellas.

One of the umbrellas is different from the others and the challenge for the readers is to spot the different umbrella in 5 seconds.

It is not easy to spot the different umbrella at first glance.

Will you be able to do it in 5 seconds?

Your time starts now!

This is a simple test of how sharp your observation skills are.

The faster you spot the different umbrella, the sharper your observation skills are.

Check the image carefully.

Have you found the different umbrella?

Time is running out.

If you look closely at the image, you might be able to spot it quicker.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking.

Congratulations to those who have spotted the different flower within the time limit.

Your observation skills are better than most of the people out there.

Those who couldn’t find the answer can now check out the solution below.

Find Different Umbrella in 5 Seconds: Solution

The different umbrella is the one whose handle is turned towards left.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

