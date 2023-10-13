You have highly attentive eyes if you can spot the cat hidden in cacti in 7 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that test the capabilities of your eyes and brain. Not only that, they are fun to solve.

Besides, regular practise of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Do you have a sharp eye?

Attempt this challenge and find out now!

Source: Central Tuscon Co

In the image shared above, readers are presented with an outdoor scene full of cacti.

It is a hot sweltering day as the sun is shining bright.

As the title suggests, there is a cat hidden somewhere in the cacti.

It is not easy to spot it at first glance.

Can you find it in 7 seconds?

Your time starts now!

This is a simple test of your observation skills, and the faster you spot the cat, the better your observation skills are.

Check the image carefully.

Have you found the cat?

Time is running out.

If you look closely at the image, you might be able to spot the cat faster.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking.

Those who have spotted the cat deserve a huge round of applause for their effort.

You indeed have very attentive eyes.

Those who couldn’t find the answer can now check out the solution below.

Find Cat Hidden in Cacti in 7 Seconds: Solution

The cat can be seen sitting atop a cactus plant on the left side of the image.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

