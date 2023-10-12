Only highly attentive eyes can spot 3 differences between the groundnut pictures in 7 seconds!

Spot the Difference puzzles are interesting puzzles that test the attentiveness of the readers.

In this challenge, the readers are asked to spot some differences between two images that seems identical at first glance.

These differences can be anything from the shape, size, position, direction of the object.

It is suggested that individuals who practice such challenges on a regular basis have enhanced concentration and observation skills.

Do you know how good your observation skill is?

Find out now!

Also Read:

Logical Skill Test: You have high IQ if you can find the bracelet thief in 7 seconds!

Spot the Difference: Spot 3 Differences in 7 Seconds

Source: YouTube

In the illustration shared above, the readers can see pictures of groundnut served on a plate.

The two pictures look almost identical at first glance.

However on a closer look at the pictures, you will be able to find the differences.

The title suggests that there are three differences between the two pictures and you have 7 seconds to find them all.

Your time starts now!

Also Read:

You have the eyes of hawk if you can spot the sailor’s lost sword in the picture in 6 seconds!

The objective of this challenge is to test how sharp your observation skills are.

Some differences are easy to spot, while others are more difficult to identify.

Look closely at the image and make a list of all the differences you notice.

Studies suggest that engaging in such activities stimulates the areas of the brain responsible for concentration and memory.

Therefore, practising these activities on a regular basis will result in enhanced concentration and better memory retention.

Hurry up; time is running out.

And….

Time’s up.

Were you able to spot all the differences within the time limit?

Congratulations to those readers who were able to spot all the differences with their excellent observation skills.

Those who are still searching can stop looking now and check out the solutions provided below.

Also Read:

Only hawk eyes can spot 3 differences between the man and the alien pictures in 10 seconds!

Spot 3 Differences in 7 Seconds: Solution

The three differences between the two pictures are as follows:

If you loved this challenge, do not enjoy it alone; go ahead and share it with your family and friends to see who solves it in the fastest time.

Also, check out our recommended reading section for more interesting challenges.

Recommended Reading

You have the eyes of a hunter if you can spot the fish in the picture in 10 seconds!

You have sniper vision if you can spot the hidden man in the picture in 9 seconds!