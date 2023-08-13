Optical Illusion Visual Skill Challenge: Find 13 Horses in 13 Seconds!

Research studies have been conducted to get a better understanding of the way our brains process optical illusions.

Optical illusions are created by modifying images in such a way that they trick our visual system into believing what it is seeing is real.

Regular practise of optical illusion challenges can provide varied benefits like increased alertness, better concentration, and reduced stress levels.

Even in pop culture, solving optical illusions is considered a sign of intelligence.

Are you ready to experience the magic of optical illusions?

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Octavio Ocampo

The painting shared above is the creation of famous Mexican surrealist painter and artist Octavio Ocampo.

In this image, there are 13 horses, and you need to quickly spot them in 13 seconds.

Your time starts now!

It is a good test of your brain and eye power.

If you look closely at the image, you will be able to spot the 13 horse faces.

While some faces can be easily spotted, others can be difficult to locate.

Have you spotted the faces?

If so, how many?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Looking for a hint?

Study the image carefully, you can see a herd of horses running.

And..

Time’s up.

We believe some of you might have spotted the 13 horses already.

Congratulations! You have eagle eyes.

For those who couldn’t. Scroll below for the solution.

Find 13 Horses in 13 Seconds: Solution

The 13 horses marked in the image are as follows:

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

