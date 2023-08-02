Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find a Toothbrush in the Bedroom in 5 Seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests; their popularity is evident in their widespread use in pop culture.

There are three main types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Literal illusions occur when our brains misinterpret the physical properties of an object.

Physiological illusions are caused by the way our eyes and brains process light and colour.

Cognitive illusions occur when our brains make assumptions about what we are seeing, even when the evidence contradicts those assumptions.

According to research, regular practise of optical illusions can improve concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

So, if you want to see how sharp your vision is, take on this optical illusion challenge right now!

Optical Illusion - Find Toothbrush in 5 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts a bedroom scene in which a girl can be seen sleeping on a cosy bed.

Before she went to sleep, the girl mistakenly kept her toothbrush somewhere in the room instead of the bathroom.

The challenge for the readers is to find the toothbrush in 5 seconds.

Look at the image carefully.

Have you spotted the toothbrush?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Take another look at the image; you may be very close to spotting the toothbrush.

And...

Time’s over.

Stop searching!

Some of our sharp-eyed readers might have already spotted the toothbrush in the bedroom.

Did you?

If so, in how much time?

A few of the readers might not have found the toothbrush yet.

Don’t worry, we have the solution for you.

Check out the answer given below.

Find Toothbrush in 5 Seconds: Solution

The toothbrush can be seen on the right side of the image; it is kept on top of a box that is located on the bottom of the wooden rack.

