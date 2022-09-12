Optical Illusion Visual Test: Only a Genius can spot the hidden object in Car Seat within 5 secs!

Optical Illusion Visual Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. There are numerous types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in the viral optical illusion image where an object is hiding in the car's seat.

Optical Illusion for Visual Test: Only a Genius can spot the hidden object in the Car Seat!

The above image became viral on social media as this baffling optical illusion challenged the users to find the hidden object in the plain grey car seat. The hidden object in the picture has been camouflaged so well which makes it tough to identify the hidden object in the car seat. It has been claimed that only eagle-eyed viewers can spot the hidden object in the picture. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to find the hidden object camouflaged in the gray car seat.

Take a close look at this optical illusion picture and you will notice there's actually an iPad resting on the seat. The design of the iPad case, it's positioning on the leather seat, and the color of the case merge the object with the background making it really hard to spot it quickly. But if you carefully observe the shapes formed by the object and not directly at the object, then you will be able to find the iPad on the grey car seat.

This optical illusion image has gone viral on social media and many have claimed that the iPad is near impossible to see. It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the iPad in a few seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence and memory. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden object inside this optical illusion?

