Optical Illusion: Where is the hidden moth? Spot it in 5 seconds

Optical Illusion Test: There are three types of optical illusions namely literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions. All these optical illusions have a central theme, which is tricking the brain.

An optical illusion is a useful tool to check the basic intelligence of an individual. It does so by testing the observation skills and perception levels of an individual through simple optical illusion tests.

Want to know how intelligent you are?

Then, attempt this simple optical illusion test now.

Optical Illusion - Can you Spot the Hidden Moth in 5 Seconds?

Source: Flickr

The image shown above is an optical illusion that challenges you to spot the hidden moth among the leaves in 5 seconds.

It is a great way to test your level of intelligence and observation skills. It should be noted that optical illusions are not the only means by which the intelligence of an individual can be determined.

If you really need to understand your actual IQ levels, then it is recommended that you take professionally designed IQ tests.

Did you spot the moth in 5 seconds?

The challenge is finding the hidden moth in the picture shared above, and the key to solving such problems is using the power of your observation to deduce meaningful conclusions from the image.

Observation skills can be developed using regular practice.

Did you spot the hidden moth?

Look carefully at the image.

It is right in front of you, but it is tricking your eyes and brain due to its ability to blend in with the environment around it.

Time’s up.

Some of you might have spotted the moth at first glance, while others have toiled hard to spot it.

Some may still be looking for the moth.

Do not worry, the solution is presented below.







The moth in question is a leaf-mimicking moth, also known as Epitausa sp.

It will be visible clearly once you tilt the image.

Look how cleverly it has mimicked the leaf so as to avoid getting spotted by any predator.