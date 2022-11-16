Optical Illusion: You have hawk eyes if you can spot the leopard in 10 seconds

Optical Illusion Test: In a generation where people's attention spans vary greatly, optical illusions have managed to not only capture their attention but also keep them hooked and coming back for more.

Netizens love solving new optical illusion challenges, which serve as a means to test their intelligence among friends and peers and also provide them with a quick sense of achievement.

Optical illusions are of three types: literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions. The central theme of all such illusions is tricking the human brain.

One such optical illusion challenge is presented before you, where you need to find the leopard in the image within 10 seconds.

Are you ready to test your observation skills?

Let’s dive in.

Optical Illusion - Find the Leopard in 10 seconds

Source: Sudhir Shivaram

This image was captured by photographer Sudhir Shivaram while he was travelling through the small town of Bera in Rajasthan, India.

As suggested by the title, the challenge for you is to spot a leopard that has blended seamlessly with the rocks.

You have 10 seconds to spot the majestic creature.

This challenge is a test of your observation skills, and the relatively short time given will prove how sharp your skills are.

Optical illusions are one of the easiest ways to test your observation skills and intelligence. Though it is a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only way to test intelligence.

If you really need to understand your actual IQ levels, then taking professionally designed IQ tests is the best way to find out your IQ.

Back to the challenge

A leopard is lurking in the rocks, and time is passing by fast.

You need to spot the leopard in 10 seconds.

Did you spot the leopard in 10 Seconds?

To avoid being spotted by hunters and prospective prey, leopards must be skilled at camouflaging, and they use the element of surprise to stun their prey.

Look carefully at the image, are you able to spot the leopard?

Hurry up; time is almost over.

How many of you were able to spot the leopard?

Only a few seconds are left.

And..

Two..

One..

Time’s up.

Let’s look at the solution.

Before we move towards the solution, let us acknowledge those hawk-eyed individuals who were able to spot the leopard within the time limit.

Those who couldn’t need not worry; you tried your best.

Solving optical illusion challenges on a regular basis will improve your observation skills.

Now, let’s check out the solution.

Find the Leopard in 10 Seconds - Solution

The leopard can be spotted resting on the rocks, but the colour of its coat makes it almost impossible to detect at first sight.