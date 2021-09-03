Paryushan Parv 2021: Date, Significance and History of Jain festival

Paryushan happens to be the most important holy festival of Jains observed every year in the month of August or September. It is basically observed in the Bhadrapad month's Shukla Paksha.

In short this festival is as important for the Jain community as the Eid for Muslims and Diwali for the Hindus. In the article below you would know more about this festival and its significance.

Paryushan Parv 2021: Date

This year Paryushan Parv is being observed from September 4 to September 11, 2021.

What is Paryushan?

Paryushan means abiding and coming together as per literal sense. It is the time of the year, the Jains take on their 5 main vows and observe fasting along with meditation and prayer. The Digambaras refer to it as Das Lakshana Dharma while the Svetambaras call it Paryushana. The festival is generally observed for 10 days by those belonging to Digambara sect and for 8 days by those belonging to Svetambara sect. This festival ends with the observation of Samvatsari or Kshamavani which means asking for forgiveness. The festival has no set rules and the followers are allowed to practice as per their ability and desires.

Paryushan: How is the festival observed?

Paryushan is also known as Parva Dhiraj. In this time each Jain follower tries to emphasise on the basic vows:

Right Knowledge

Right faith

Right Conduct

The Jains (Digambaras) also recite the ten chapters of the sacred text Tattvatha Sutra during their 10 days of fasting. On the sixth day they observe Dhoop Dashami or Sugandh Dashami by the Digambar Community.

They also visit the temples and light dhoop or dried incense. It represents the Karma of the community, both good and bad and signifies liberation of their soul.

On the day of Ananta Chaturdashi, the Jains worship Lord Vasupujya who happens to be the 12th Jain Tirthankar. He was the one who attained Moksha.

Paryushan is time for making up and cleaning the Karma that has accumulated over the soul. It stands for spiritual awareness in Jains. The major observations to be done by Jains in this time are

Nonviolence (Ahimsa)

Engaging in self-discipline (Sanyam)

Partial or complete fasting Penance (Tapah)

Study of Scriptures (Swadhyaya)

Introspection (Pratikraman)

Repentance (Prayaschitta)

Paryushan: Tapas observed by the Jains

There are also a few Tapas the Jains observe during this time. These are

Sadharmik Vatsalya that means the welfare of other fellow Jains Amari Pravartan that means following ahimsa or non violence Atthama Tap which is fasting for these days which is a major aspect. Chaitya Paripati: It involves daily visits to temples and pilgrimage to holy places. Kshamapana: This means asking for forgiveness from God for any mistakes in following the festival. Samvatsari: This is the last day of the 8-day long festival, and happens to be the most important of all. Many Jains fast and get together to perform the Pratikraman. This is also the day where everyone observes “Tass Michami Dukkaram” which means Forgive and Forget.

Thus Paryushan as you have read above is not just a festival to be observed in Jain community but a way to remember and follow their religion.