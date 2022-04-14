Mahavir Jayanti 2022: Know Date, History, Teachings, Significance, Quotes, Wishes and Key Facts

Mahavir Jayanti 2022: This is the most auspicious day for Jains and is observed by the Jain community across the world in the memory of the last spiritual teacher of Jainism (Mahavir). This year it is celebrated on April 14. On this day, a parade of the idol of Lord Mahavira is carried out, which is known as the Rath Yatra. Devotees visit Jain temples, worship the Lord Mahavir idol, read religious rhymes, and seek blessings.

Scroll down for some tweets

Mahavir Jayanti greetings to you all.



We recall the noble teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir, especially the emphasis on peace, compassion and brotherhood. pic.twitter.com/CyKPtNPKZi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2022

What an unusual day today is when we celebrate both Mahavir & Ambedkar Jayanti. Mahavir’s message of Ahimsa is eternally relevant and so is Dr. Ambedkar's Navayana Buddhism, which is often forgotten. Babasaheb’s The Buddha and his Dhamma, published after his death, is a must read — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 14, 2022

Greetings on Mahavir Jayanti. Sharing pictures of beautiful Kolanupakka Swetamber Jain Mandir. Situated between Hyderabad & Warangal, this Jain temple has Murtis of Lord Rishabhanatha, Lord Neminatha, and Lord Mahavira.

Pic credit: https://t.co/5IShJItQI3 https://t.co/SyCE2JyxUR — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) April 14, 2022

Lord Mahavira is the third child of King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala. He was born about 599 B.C in Kundalagrama in Vaishali district in Bihar.

Do you know the meaning of Tirthankara?

It means saviour and a spiritual teacher in Jainism. Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira and this year it is observed on April 14. Let us tell you that the date of Mahavir Jayanti changes every year according to the Jain scriptures, it is celebrated on the thirteenth day of the Moon’s bright half, during the Chaitra month. According to the Gregorian calendar, it varies between the months of March or April.

READ| Happy Baisakhi 2022: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, History, Significance, and More

Lord Mahavir: Life

Originally Mahavira's name was Vardhamana and he was born about 599 BC, several scholars believe this date to be as much as 100 years early that is then Mahavira probably lived at about the same time as the Buddha, whose traditional birth date has also been reassessed. Lord Mahavira i.e. Vardhamana left his home to find the truth in the world. He lived an ascetic life, wandering about, begging for food, and wearing little. After mingling with several people from different cultures and backgrounds, he learned about suffering, pain, etc. in the world. Then, he focussed his efforts on fasting and meditation. Through this process he found enlightenment. He always emphasises that humans should eliminate greed and their connection to worldly possessions to end their limitless pursuit of desires. He travelled throughout South Asia to teach Jain philosophy.

Lord Mahavir: Teachings

He taught that the observance of the vow ahimsa (non-violence), satya (truthfulness), asteya (non-stealing), brahmacharya (chastity), and aparigraha (non-attachment) is necessary to elevate the quality of life. Do you know that the teachings of Lord Mahavira were compiled by Gautama Swami (Chief disciple) and were known as Jain Agamas?

READ| How Jainism Spread?

Eight cardinal principles encompassed the spiritual philosophy of Lord Mahavira and of them three are metaphysical and five are ethical. He believed in the external existence of the Universe that is it is neither created nor can be destroyed. According to him, Universe is made up of six eternal substances that are souls, space, time, material atoms, a medium of motion, and a medium of rest. These components independently undergo changes to create the multifaceted reality that mortals exist in. He also introduced the philosophy of Anekantavada (principle of non-absolutism) which refers to the pluralism of existence. In fact, the multifaceted reality is better explained with syadavad or the principle of Seven Fold predictions.

How is Mahavir Jayanti celebrated?

On this day followers of Jainism do prayers, fasting, etc. On this day basically, Holidays are popular in the eastern state of Bihar. Jains participate in several activities that allow them to bond with their family members and also show respect to Lord Mahavir like a procession, statue washing, visiting temples, donations, etc.

Facts about Lord Mahavir

- Some believe that Lord Mahavira was also known by Tirthankara before birth.

- It is said that he is called by five different names.

- When he was 30 years old, he left his kingdom and family.

- It is said that Lord Mahavira meditated for around 12 years.

- He has given five theories to live a stress-free life.

- He organised his followers into a four-fold order namely, monk (Sadhu), nun (Sadhvi), layman (Shravak), and laywoman (Shravika).

- The main objective of his teaching is how a person can attain total freedom from the cycles of birth, life, pain, misery, and death. Also, achieve a permanently blissful state of one's self. This is known as liberation, nirvana, absolute freedom, or Moksha.

Solve| GK Questions and Answers on Doctor B.R. Ambedkar

Mahavir Jayanti 2022: Wishes, and Quotes

1. On the auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti, enjoy and spread happiness all around. Take the oath of maintaining peace, harmony, and equality.

2. May Lord Mahavira bless you abundantly and fill your life with happiness, success and help you to get what you desire. Wishing you all Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

3. The best way to observe such auspicious occasion is to strive for peace and strengthening the bonds of brotherhood. Happy Mahavir Jayanti

4. Adopt the path of Non-violence, truth, knowledge, and success. May these words of Lord Mahavira show you the path of happiness and success.

5. Cherish this festive season with the morals of Lord Mahavira and his teachings. May the morals of lord Mahavira help you to walk on the path of truth and honesty.

So, we can say that Lord Mahavira was the founder of the Jainism religion. He was the last Tirthankara and his birthmarks the anniversary of Mahavir Jayanti. But it changes according to the Hindu calendar and varies between the months of March and April.

Also, Read