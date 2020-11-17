What is 'Statue of Peace' unveiled by Prime Minister Modi?

On 16 November 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled ‘Statue of Peace’ in Rajasthan’s Pali via video conferencing to mark the 151st Jayanti celebrations of Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj. He also paid tribute to the Jainacharya and the spiritual leaders who were present on the occasion.

A tribute to Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj. https://t.co/3I8Jzc1Mud — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2020

"Both Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Jainacharya Vijay Vallabh Ji dedicated their lives to the service of the nation. I'm fortunate that I got opportunities to unveil statues of both the leaders ('Statue of Unity' and 'Statue of Peace')," PM Modi said.

मेरा सौभाग्य है कि मुझे देश ने सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल की विश्व की सबसे ऊंची ‘स्टेचू ऑफ यूनिटी’ के लोकार्पण का अवसर दिया था,



और आज जैनाचार्य विजय वल्लभ जी की भी ‘स्टेचू ऑफ पीस’ के अनावरण का सौभाग्य मुझे मिल रहा है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 16, 2020

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi said that India has always shown the path of peace, non-violence and friendship to the world and now the world is looking towards India for similar guidance.

He further stated, "If you look at the history of India, whenever the need arose, some saintly figure emerged to guide the society, Acharya Vijay Vallabh was one such saint."

He also mentioned about the educational institutions established by the Jainacharya and praised his efforts to make the country Aatma Nirbhar in the field of education.

Statue of Peace

1- It is a 151-inch tall statue and is made up of 'ashtadhatu' (eight metals with copper being the major constituent).

2- It is installed at the Vijay Vallabh Sadhana Kendra, Jetpura, in Rajasthan’s Pali.

About Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj was born in 1870 and led an austere life, working selflessly and dedicatedly to spread the message of Lord Mahavira. Jainacharya has established many institutes imbued with Indian values in Indian states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. He also established many institutions for the girl child and kept the flame of female education alive in those difficult times. He worked relentlessly for the welfare of the people, the spread of education and eradication of social evils, wrote inspiring literature (poetry, essays, devotional hymns and stavans) and gave active support to the 'freedom movement' and the cause of the 'swadeshi'.He died in the year 1954.

List of Chief Ministers of Rajasthan