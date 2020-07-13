List of Chief Ministers of Rajasthan

As we know that the Chief Minister is the head of the Government appointed by the Governor. According to the Constitution of India, Chief Minister is the de facto executive authority of the State. The term of the Chief Minister is not fixed and he holds office during the pleasure of the governor. But the governor can't dismiss him as long as he enjoys the majority support in the legislative assembly. But, if he loses the confidence of the assembly, he must resign or the governor can dismiss him.

1. Ashok Gehlot

Tenure: 17 December, 2018 till Present

Party: Indian National Congress

About him: He was born on 3 May, 1951 and his hometown is at Jodhpur, Rajasthan. He is an Indian politician and current Chief Minister of Rajasthan. He has been the Chief Minister of Rajasthan on two occasions, from 1998 to 2003 and again from2008 to 2013. He has also served as Union Minister a few times. In 1980, he was elected first time to the 7th Lok Sabha from jodhpur parliamentary constituency.

2. Vasundhara Raje

Tenure: 13 December, 2013 - 16 December, 2018

Party: Bhartiya Janata Party

About her: On 8 March, 1953 Vasundhara Raje was born. The leader of BJP remained CM of Rajasthan twice that is from 2003 - 2008 and again from 2013 -2018. In 1985 she became a member of the Rajasthan Assembly and in 1989 she was elected to the 9th Lok Sabha.

3. Ashok Gehlot

Tenure: 12 December, 2008 - 13 December, 2013

Party: Indian National Congress

About him: Ashok Gehlot has been the CM of Rajasthan two times from 1998 to 2003 and again from 2008 to 2013. He served in the Union Cabinet of former Prime Ministers of India, Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and P.V. Narsimha Rao. He has also served in the Union Cabinet thrice. He remained the Union Deputy Minister of Civil Aviation & Tourism from September 2, 1982 to February 7, 1984. He then became the Deputy Minister of Sports and served the Sports Ministry from February 7, 1984 to October 31, 1984 and again from November 12, 1984 to December 31, 1984. Ashok Gehlot served as the Union Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation of state from December 31, 1984 to September 26, 1985. He was made the Union Minister of Textiles with Independent Charge of the State.

4. Vasundhara Raje

Tenure: 8 December 2003 - 11 December 2008

Party: Bharatiya Janata Party

About her: Vasundhara Raje was the Chief Minister of the Indian state of Rajasthan from December 2003 to December 2008. Vasundhara Raje is the 1st woman Chief Minister of Rajasthan state.

5. Ashok Gehlot

Tenure: 1 December 1998-8 December 2003

Party: Indian National Congress

About him: He remained the Union Deputy Minister of Civil Aviation & Tourism from September 2, 1982 to February 7, 1984. He then became the Deputy Minister of Sports and served the Sports Ministry from February 7, 1984 to October 31, 1984 and again from November 12, 1984 to December 31, 1984. Ashok Gehlot served in the Union Cabinet of former Prime Ministers of India, Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and P.V. Narsimha Rao. He has also served in the Union Cabinet thrice. Ashok Gehlot served as the Union Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation of state from December 31, 1984 to September 26, 1985. He was made the Union Minister of Textiles with Independent Charge of the State.

6. Bhairon Singh Shekhawat

Tenure: 4 December 1993 - 29 November 1998

Party: Bharatiya Janata Party

About him: Bhairon Singh Shekhawat was the eleventh Vice President of India. He has served that position from August, 2002, when he was elected to a 5-year term by an electoral college.

7. Vacant

(President's rule)

Period: 15 December 1992 - 4 December 1993

8. Bhairon Singh Shekhawat

Tenure: 4 March 1990 - 15 December 1992

Political party: Bharatiya Janata Party

About him: Bhairon Singh Shekhawat was the eleventh Vice President of India. He has served that position from August, 2002, when he was selected to a 5 year term by an electoral college.

9. Hari Dev Joshi

Tenure: 4 December 1989 - 4 March 1990

Party: Indian National Congress

About him: Hari Deo Joshi was a politician of India and a freedom fighter. He was born in Khandu village near Banswara. He became the leader of Indian National Congress in Rajasthan.

10. Shiv Charan Mathur

Tenure: 20 January 1988-4 December 1989

Party: Indian National Congress

About him: Shiv Charan Mathur was a Politian of India. He also served as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan from the year 1981 to 1985 and from1988 to 1989. Later, he served as a Governor of Assam from 2008 - 2009.

11. Hari Dev Joshi

Tenure: 10 March 1985-20 January 1988

Party: Indian National Congress

About him: Hari Deo Joshi was a politician of India and a freedom fighter. He was born in Khandu village near Banswara. He became the leader of Indian National Congress in Rajasthan.

12. Hira Lal Devpura

Tenure: 23 February 1985 - 10 March 1985

Party: Indian National Congress

About him: Hira Lal Devpura was Chief Minister of Rajasthan from February 23, 1985 to March 10, 1985.

13. Shiv Charan Mathur

Tenure: 14 July 1981 - 23 February 1985

Party: Indian National Congress

About him: Shiv Charan Mathur was a Politian of India. He also served as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan from the year 1981 to 1985 and from1988 to 1989. Later, he served as a Governor of Assam from 2008 - 2009.

14. Jagannath Pahadia

Tenure: 6 June 1980 - 13 July 1981

Party: Indian National Congress

About him: Jagannath Pahadia is a politician of India and is a leader of the Indian National Congress.

15. Vacant: (President's rule)

Period: 16 February 1980 - 6 June 1980

16. Bhairon Singh Shekhawat

Tenure: 22 June 1977 - 16 February 1980

Party: Janata Party

About him: Bhairon Singh Shekhawat was the eleventh Vice President of India. He has served that position from August, 2002, when he was elected to a 5-year term by an electoral college.

17. Vacant: (President's rule)

Period: 29 April 1977 - 22 June 1977

18. Hari Dev Joshi

Tenure: 11 August 1973-29 April 1977

Party: Indian National Congress

About him: Hari Deo Joshi was a freedom fighter and an Indian politician. He has served as the governor of Meghalaya, West Bengal, and Assam.

19. Barkatullah Khan

Tenure: 9 July 1971 - 11 August 1973

Party: Indian National Congress

About him: Barkatullah Khan was an Indian politician from Rajasthan and the leader of Indian National Congress. He was selected to state assembly from the Jodhpur region of Rajasthan.

20. Mohan Lal Sukhadia

Period: 26 April 1967 - 9 July 1971

Party: Indian National Congress

About him: Mohan Lal Sukhadia became Chief Minister when he was 38 years of age and was accountable for bringing key developments and reforms in Rajasthan. He is usually admired as the "founder of modern Rajasthan".

21. Vacant: (President's rule)

Period: 13 March 1967-26 April 1967

22. Mohan Lal Sukhadia

Tenure: 13 November 1954 - 13 March 1967

Party: Indian National Congress

About him: Mohan Lal Sukhadia became Chief Minister when he was 38 years of age and was accountable for bringing key developments and reforms in Rajasthan. He is usually admired as the "founder of modern Rajasthan".

23. Jai Narayan Vyas

Tenure: 1 November 1952 - 12 November 1954

Party: Indian National Congress

About him: Jai Narayan Vyas was the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. He was from Jodhpur and was the leader of Indian National Congress. Jai Narain Vyas University is name after him.

24. Tika Ram Paliwal

Tenure: 3 March 1952 - 31 October 1952

Party: Indian National Congress

About him: Tika Ram Paliwal was a politician of India, who became Rajasthan’s Chief Minister from March 3, 1952 to October 31, 1952. He was the MLA from Mahuwa twice in the year 1952 and in 1957. In the year 1962, he was elected from Hindaun Lok Sabha as an independent candidate.

25. Jai Narayan Vyas

Tenure: 26 April 1951 - 3 March 1952

Party: Indian National Congress

About him: Jai Narayan Vyas was the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. He was from Jodhpur and was the leader of the Indian National Congress. Jai Narain Vyas University is named after him.

26. C. S. Venkatachari

Tenure: 6 January 1951 - 25 April 1951

Party: Indian National Congress

About him: Cadambi Sheshachar Venkatachar was a diplomat, an Indian Civil Servant, and the Chief Minister of the Indian state, Rajasthan from January 6, 1951 to April 25, 1951. A compilation of his writings that were edited by K.M. Acharya and S. Sapru was published under the title, “Witness to the Century”.

27. Heera Lal Shastri

Tenure: 7 April 1949 - 5 January 1951

Party: Indian National Congress

About him: Pandit Hiralal Shastri was the First Chief Minister of Rajasthan and an Indian politician. In the year 1937, he joined Jaipur Rajya Praja Mandal and he was twice elected the General Secretary and President of it. In the year 1939, he led the Satyagraha for achievement of civil liberties of the Praja Mandal and suffered a 6 months imprisonment. In the year 1947, he was selected as the General Secretary of All India States Peoples Conference. He was also elected to the Constituent Assembly in the same year.

Chief Minister Term Party Heera Lal Shastri 7 April, 1949-5 January, 1951 Indian National Congress C S Venkatachari 6 January, 1951- 25 April, 1951 Indian National Congress Jai Narayan Vyas 26 April, 1951- 3 March, 1952 Indian National Congress Tika Ram Paliwal 3 March, 1952- 31 October, 1952 Indian National Congress Jai Narayan Vyas 1 November, 1952- 12 November, 1954 Indian National Congress Mohan Lal Sukhadia 13 November, 1954 – 11 April, 1957 Indian National Congress Mohan Lal Sukhadia 11 April, 1957- 11 March, 1962 Indian National Congress Mohan Lal Sukhadia 12 March, 1962- 13 March, 1967 Indian National Congress President's rule 13 March, 1967- 26 April, 1967 Mohan Lal Sukhadia 26 April, 1967- 9 July, 1971 Indian National Congress Barkatullah Khan 9 July, 1971- 11 August, 1973 Indian National Congress Hari Dev Joshi 11 August, 1973- 29 April , 1977 Indian National Congress President's rule 29 April, 1977- 22 June, 1977 Bhairon Singh Shekhawat 22 June, 1977- 16 February, 1980 Janata Party Jagannath Pahadia 6 June, 1980- 13 July, 1981 Indian National Congress Shiv Charan Mathur 14 July, 1981- 23 February, 1985 Indian National Congress Hira Lal Devpura 23 February, 1985 – 10 March , 1985 Indian National Congress Hari Dev Joshi 10 March, 1985- 20 January, 1988 Indian National Congress Shiv Charan Mathur 20 January, 1988 – 4 December, 1989 Indian National Congress Hari Dev Joshi 4 December, 1989- 4 March, 1990 Indian National Congress Bhairon Singh Shekhawat 4 March, 1990- 15 December, 1992 Bharatiya Janata Party President's rule 15 December, 1992 – 4 December, 1993 Bhairon Singh Shekhawat 4 December, 1993 – 29 November, 1998 Bharatiya Janata Party Ashok Gehlot 1 December, 1998- 8 December, 2003 Indian National Congress Vasundhara Raje Scindia 8 December, 2003- 11 December, 2008 Bharatiya Janata Party Ashok Gehlot 12 December, 2008- 13 December, 2013 Indian National Congress Vasundhara Raje Scindia 13 December, 2013- 12 December, 2018 Bharatiya Janata Party

