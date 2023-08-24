List of People Who Have Walked on Moon

With the recent success of India’s Chandrayaan-3, everyone is looking forward to further exploration of the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 was a landmark mission that made India the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the Moon. The mission also deployed a rover to the lunar surface, which conducted a variety of scientific experiments.

The success of Chandrayaan-3 has inspired scientists and engineers around the world to think about new ways to explore the Moon. There are many potential benefits to further lunar exploration.

While the rover will soon explore the lunar surface, only twelve humans have ever set foot on the Moon. Here is a list of these trailblazers:

Name Date Mission Neil Armstrong 20 July, 1969 Apollo 11 Edwin Buzz Aldrin 20 July, 1969 Apollo 11 Charles Pete Conrad 19 November, 1969 Apollo 12 Alan Bean 19 November, 1969 Apollo 12 Alan B. Shepard Jr. 15 February, 1971 Apollo 14 Edgar D. Mitchell 15 February, 1971 Apollo 14 David R. Scott 30 July, 1971 Apollo 15 James B. Irwin 30 July, 1971 Apollo 15 John W. Young 20 April, 1972 Apollo 10 and 16 Charles M. Duke 20 April, 1972 Apollo 16 Eugene Cernan 14 December, 1972 Apollo 10 and 17 Harrison H. Schmitt 14 December, 1972 Apollo 17

Neil Armstrong

The first person to walk on the Moon was Neil Armstrong. He was the commander of Apollo 11, which landed on the Moon on July 20, 1969. Armstrong was joined on the Moon by Buzz Aldrin, the lunar module pilot.

Edwin Buzz Aldrin

Edwin Eugene "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. (born January 20, 1930) is an American former astronaut, engineer, and fighter pilot. He was the second person to walk on the Moon, following Neil Armstrong, on July 20, 1969, as part of the Apollo 11 mission.

Charles Pete Conrad

Charles "Pete" Conrad was an American astronaut who was the third person to walk on the Moon. He was also a naval aviator, test pilot, and engineer. He was the pilot of the Apollo 12 mission.

Alan Bean

Alan Bean was an American astronaut and artist. He was the fourth person to walk on the Moon, as part of the Apollo 12 mission in 1969. Bean also served as the spacecraft commander of Skylab 3.

Alan B. Shepard Jr.

Alan Bartlett Shepard Jr. (November 18, 1923 – July 21, 1998) was an American astronaut, naval aviator, test pilot, and businessman.

Edgar D. Mitchell

Edgar Dean Mitchell was an American astronaut who was the sixth person to walk on the Moon. He was a member of the Apollo 14 mission, which landed on the Moon on February 15, 1971.

David R. Scott

David Randolph Scott (born June 6, 1932) is an American retired test pilot and NASA astronaut who was the seventh person to walk on the Moon. He flew to space three times and commanded Apollo 15, the fourth lunar landing.

James B. Irwin

James Benson "Jim" Irwin (March 17, 1930 – August 8, 1991) was an American astronaut, aeronautical engineer, test pilot, and a United States Air Force pilot. He served as Lunar Module pilot for Apollo 15, the fourth human lunar landing. He was the 8th person to walk on the Moon and the first, and youngest, of those astronauts to die.

John W. Young

John Watts Young (September 24, 1930 – January 5, 2018) was an American astronaut, naval officer and aviator, test pilot, and aeronautical engineer. He became the ninth person to walk on the Moon as commander of the Apollo 16 mission.

Charles M Duke

Charles M. Duke Jr. is an American former astronaut, United States Air Force (USAF) officer and test pilot. As Lunar Module pilot of Apollo 16 in 1972, he became the 10th and youngest person to walk on the Moon.

Eugene Cernan

Eugene Cernan was an American astronaut who was the commander of the Apollo 17 mission, the last mission to land humans on the Moon. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1934 and graduated from Purdue University with a degree in electrical engineering.

Harrison H. Schmitt

Harrison Hagan Schmitt was an American geologist, astronaut, and politician. He was the twelfth and final person to walk on the Moon, as part of the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. Schmitt was also a geologist at the United States Geological Survey and a professor at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.