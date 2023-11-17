Quick Links

Can You Spot The Dinosaur That Is Odd One Out Within 11 Seconds!

This perplexing optical illusion will test your visual acuity, attention to detail, and ability to think critically. Only the most astute minds will be able to identify the odd dinosaur hidden among its seemingly identical companions.

Roopashree Sharma
By Roopashree Sharma
Nov 17, 2023, 23:00 IST
Spot The Odd Dinosaur.
Spot The Odd Dinosaur.

Puzzles that challenge you to spot the odd one out are a great test of intelligence and keen vision. They can tell if you have a keen eye for noticing subtle differences, and the ability to pick up on even the smallest discrepancies. Your ability to solve odd one out puzzles tells that you are a quick thinker who can analyze visual information efficiently.

Finding the odd out in puzzles requires a meticulous and methodical approach. You must carefully examine each item and pay close attention to every feature. Here we have another picture puzzle that will tell if you possess patience, persistence, a sharp mind, keen eyesight, and exceptional observational skills.

Can You Spot The Dinosaur That Is Odd One Out Within 11 Seconds?

odd one out puzzles Image: Brightside

The ability to notice subtle differences and irregularities is crucial for solving this puzzle. With your mind sharp and your eyes focused, carefully examine the group of dinosaurs. Look for any inconsistencies in size, shape, or colour that might indicate an odd one. Take your time, but remember, the clock is ticking.

11 seconds…

8 seconds...

4 seconds...

1 second...

Time's up!

If you can spot the odd dinosaur within 11 seconds, you can consider yourself among the most perceptive and quick-thinking individuals. Your ability to discern subtle differences and identify patterns speaks volumes about your keen observation skills and sharp mind.

Odd One Out Puzzles Answer

No luck finding the odd dinosaur? If you are still searching, see the answer below. 

odd one out puzzles with answersImage: Brightside

SHARE this picture puzzle with your friends and family. Challenge them to find the odd dinosaur within 11 seconds or less!

