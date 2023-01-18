Picture Puzzles: Only 1% High Visual IQ People Can Spot The Hidden Doll Within 11 Seconds

There's a doll hidden among the toys in this picture puzzle — can you spot it? In this hidden objects puzzle by the online parenting community Channel Mum, there is a doll hidden among the toys in this picture. This picture puzzle challenges people to look closely at this picture of dinosaurs, cars, teddy bears, and spaceships to find a doll hidden among them.

Can You Spot The Doll In This Image Within 11 Seconds?

Picture Puzzle to Test Your Visual Intelligence, Find the Doll Hidden Among Toys in 11 Seconds

This tricky picture puzzle is so difficult that it has left people with their heads spinning.

In this picture puzzle, there is a doll hidden somewhere among the toys. Can you spot it?

Try to find the doll within 11 seconds.

Look at the picture puzzle carefully:

Picture Credit: Channel Mum

You have 11 seconds! Hurry Up! Time Starts Now! 1 second… 2 seconds…

Did you spot the hidden doll?

Try again, do not give up yet.

You really need to look hard and carefully at this tricky puzzle to find the doll.

Let us reveal the results!

Were you able to Find The Doll Hidden in this picture within 11 seconds?

Still no luck? Well, no worries.

Scroll down to reveal the Picture Puzzle Answer below:

Great Work!

Well, if you were able to find the doll hidden among the toys within 11 seconds, then you have exceptionally short-term memory, observation skills, high visual perception, analytical skills, and the ability to seek and find what you are looking for by blocking the background information. With this picture puzzle, you can also be sure that you are not color blind as you could distinguish the different colors in this image.

Do you like picture puzzles?

