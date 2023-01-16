Picture Puzzles: Test Your Intelligence Level, 1% Genius Can Spot The Hidden Bone in 11 Seconds

Here is a picture puzzle to test your visual IQ. This picture puzzle aims to test your observation skills and visual intelligence level. In this picture puzzle, this cute dog is looking for his bone. Your challenge is to find the hidden bone in this picture within 11 seconds. Picture puzzles to test your IQ are designed to assess how well you perceive, understand, and analyze the visual information presented to you.

What is visual IQ? It is the visual-spatial intelligence that is crucial in cracking competitive exam tests such as reasoning ability, logical reasoning, shapes and direction test, graphical representation, verbal reasoning, etc. People who enjoy reading and writing, solving puzzles, interpreting pictures or graphs, charts, visual arts, etc. Higher visual IQ denotes enhanced levels of reasoning, attention, and memory.

Ready to find the hidden bone in this picture puzzle?

You have only 11 seconds to find the hidden bone in the picture. Challenge accepted?

Share this Find The Hidden Objects Picture Puzzle with your friends and family. Challenge them to find the bone hidden in the picture puzzle in 11 seconds.

Find The Hidden Objects In The Picture In 11 Seconds, Test Your IQ

A new picture puzzle has left people scratching their heads. This cute dog has lost his bone among the cluttered items. We have to help the dog find the bone hidden somewhere in this picture.

However, only 1% of genius people have only been able to spot the hidden bone in this picture.

99% of people gave up. They said one needs really hawk eyes and high levels of observation skills to spot the hidden bone in this puzzle. Let us see if you can spot the bone.

Picture Credit: Ukrainian Artist Yudmyla Kharlamova

You have 11 seconds! Hurry Up! Time Starts Now! 1 second… 2 seconds…

Look carefully at this picture. Analyze each and every item carefully. The bone could be hidden anywhere, especially where you least expect it.

You really need to look hard and carefully in this tricky puzzle to find the hidden bone.

Still searching for the hidden bone in this picture puzzle?

DID YOU SHARE this ‘Find The Hidden Bone In The Puzzle’ with your friends and family and challenged them to Find The Hidden Bone in the picture in 11 seconds?

Picture Puzzle: Find Two Same Emojis In 11 Seconds, 99% People Failed To Find Them

Picture Puzzle: Find The Dog Hiding In This Picture In 11 seconds, Discover Your Observation Skills

Let us reveal the results!

Were you able to Find The Hidden Bone in the picture puzzle within 11 seconds?

Still no luck? Well, no worries.

Scroll down to reveal the Picture Puzzle Answer below:

Great Work!

Well, if you were able to find the dice among the cheese and mice within 11 seconds, then you have proved your genius level. You have exceptionally high brain power. You have learned how to block background information to spot what you are looking for in a situation. You have good visual perception, enhanced analytical skills, strong short-term memory, and spatial orientation.

Picture Puzzle Riddles: Only 1% Genius Can Tell Who Is Rich On This Plane in 11 Secs

Picture Puzzle: Only 1% Genius Can Find The Hidden Words In The Picture in 11 seconds

Explore new puzzles every day on Jagran Josh. We all enjoy solving puzzles, crosswords, word scramble, spelling bee, sudoku, Wordle, Quordle, Letterboxed, etc. Word games and logic puzzles are not simply fun to play but highly educative and boosters for increasing brain power. We aim to bring puzzles that challenge our readers to help them keep their minds sharp.

Want To Try More Fun Puzzles to Test Your IQ?

Picture Personality Test: Can You Tell Who Broke The Vase? Your Choice Reveals Your Hidden Traits

Picture Puzzle Riddles: What is wrong with this picture? Spot 11 mistakes in 11 seconds

Picture Puzzle: Only 1% Intelligent People Can Spot the Hidden Bee in 11 seconds

Personality Test: Your sleeping position reveals these personality traits