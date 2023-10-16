Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after Australia vs Sri Lanka; Australia moved to 7th Spot

Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: Australia and Sri Lanka clashed in match 14 of the 2023 World Cup at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Both teams were coming off two straight losses and needed a win to boost morale and keep the chances of qualifying for the semi-finals alive.

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first. The team intended to use its explosive batting line-up that produced two 300+ scores in its last two games, although Sri Lanka did lose. The Lankans suffered the same fate as Pakistan in the recent game against India. Just like Pakistan went from 155/2 to 191/10 in just a bit more than 10 overs, Sri Lanka collapsed to 209 all-out from 157/2 in 27 overs.

Adam Zampa was the highlight of the Australian bowling attack, proving experts right who’d been arguing all year that spinners would prove instrumental on Indian pitches.

Australia survived an early scare that saw the quick dismissals of David Warner and Steve Smith. However, the team rallied back with the help of Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell, who finished the game in style.

With this incredible display of cricket, Australia moved to number 8 on the points table .

A big win for Australia with nearly 15 overs to spare, making it their first victory of the tournament!https://t.co/Dunv3p6qrq | #AUSvSL | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/uo2BNEPZ7V — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 16, 2023

2023 ICC World Cup Points Table

Here are the team standings after Match 14: Australia vs Sri Lanka on October 16, 2023