Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after Bangladesh vs New Zealand; India is at 3rd Spot

Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: New Zealand and Bangladesh went toe-to-toe in the 11th match of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first. Bangladesh scored 245 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their 50 overs. Mushfiqur Rahim was the top scorer for Bangladesh with 66 runs and Mahmudullah scored 41 runs.

Lockie Ferguson was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers with 3 wickets to his name. New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets (43 balls left) in the 11th match of the tournament. With this win, the Kiwis have moved to the top of the 2023 World Cup points table.

Here are the team standings after Match 11: Bangladesh vs New Zealand on October 13, 2023:

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS 1 New Zealand 3 3 0 0 0 +1.604 6 2 South Africa 2 2 0 0 0 +2.360 4 3 India 2 2 0 0 0 +1.500 4 4 Pakistan 2 2 0 0 0 +0.927 4 5 England 2 1 1 0 0 +0.553 2 6 Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 0 -0.699 2 7 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 -1.161 0 8 Netherlands 2 0 2 0 0 -1.800 0 9 Australia 2 0 2 0 0 -1.846 0 10 Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0 -1.907 0

